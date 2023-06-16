Senator claims that Casa Alta would have been offended by the search and seizure operation carried out by the PF against a congressman

the senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) said that his cell phone collected by the PF (Federal Police) this Thursday (15.jun.2023) belongs to the Federal Senate and that the device has conversations (exchanges of messages) with other congressmen. He also stated that Casa Alta would have felt invaded by the apprehension. “The Federal Senate felt invaded because the cell phone they seized is not mine, it belongs to the Federal Senate, and the number belongs to the Federal Senate and where they have conversations with senators of the Republic. So, all senators of the Republic are now exposed to information that is linked to the intelligence area”declared in an interview with the program “Edições das 18h” on GloboNews. According to Val, the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes –that would have determined the operation of the PF– “invaded” his cabinet and the executive branch with the decision. “There is nothing new and, for me, the attempt at intimidation or the attempt to collect materials for him is clear. [Moraes] see if there’s anything against himhe said.

