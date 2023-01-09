The men of the Anti-Narcotics Department of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Command in the emirate, were able to apprehend a number of drug dealers on charges of trafficking in narcotic substances and attempting to smuggle 103 kilograms of hashish to the country on board a fishing boat on one of the coasts of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah Al Nuaimi, said that the details of the case go back to the receipt of information, stating that there is an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances from hashish across the coasts of the emirate, so that an empowered team is immediately formed in cooperation with the Coast Guard Command for search and investigation, as they were caught in The case was on board a fishing boat on one of the coasts, and they were in possession of 103 kilograms of narcotic hashish. The case was referred to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures.

He stressed that the efforts of the anti-drug men are continuing to overthrow criminals, including smugglers, promoters and other criminal networks that aim to destabilize and destabilize the security and safety that the Ministry of Interior seeks to spread and strengthen around the clock.