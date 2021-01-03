An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 was recorded in Alaska, reports TASS, citing data from the US Geological Survey.
As specified, the epicenter of the tremors was 234.3 km south-west of the city of Adak, the focus lay at a depth of 17.1 km.
No casualties or damage were reported.
Earlier it became known that the next earthquake happened in Dagestan. Tremors with a magnitude of 4.2 were recorded in this region on the night of January 3.
The day before in the republic there was an earthquake of magnitude 4.6.
