An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 was recorded in Alaska, reports TASS, citing data from the US Geological Survey.

As specified, the epicenter of the tremors was 234.3 km south-west of the city of Adak, the focus lay at a depth of 17.1 km.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Earlier it became known that the next earthquake happened in Dagestan. Tremors with a magnitude of 4.2 were recorded in this region on the night of January 3.

The day before in the republic there was an earthquake of magnitude 4.6.