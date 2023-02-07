A series of Turkish earthquakes was generated by the eastern branch of the Anatolian fault. This was told in an interview with Izvestiya by the head of the laboratory of seismic hazard at the Institute of Physics of the Earth named after V.I. O.Yu. Schmidt RAS Alexey Zavyalov.

“This series of Turkish earthquakes was generated by the eastern branch of the Anatolian fault. To the north it reaches Greece, and to the east – to the Himalayas. Several strong, socially significant earthquakes occurred on the North Anatolian fault in the 20th century. The last of them – Izmit – was in 1999. Then the number of victims exceeded 17 thousand people. But on the East Anatolian fault for more than 100 years there were no strong earthquakes. There were moderate ones, since this is an active fault, it lives, ”said the seismologist.

The territories of Turkey and Syria, where a powerful earthquake occurred on February 6, were not considered high-risk zones – strong seismic activity was not observed there for more than 100 years, he noted.

The specialist believes that the reasons for the large-scale destruction of buildings are precisely the underestimation of the level of risks for this area, as well as the lack of regular inspections of the safety of buildings by local authorities. In a conversation with Izvestia, the scientist also said whether it was possible to predict the current tragedy and how events will develop at the epicenter of the earthquake in the coming days and weeks.

“This is the first known powerful seismic event in this area, so it was unexpected. The seismic hazard was clearly underestimated, as a result, houses were designed and built for a lower level of seismic impact, which caused rather large-scale destruction. The buildings could not withstand the shocks of such power, ”added Zavyalov.

“The danger of a strong earthquake was clearly underestimated”