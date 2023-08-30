Propaganda and misinformation cannot fool seismographs. Designed to detect earthquakes, these devices capture any disturbance on earth, be it a volcanic eruption, a mining prospection, a defeat by Barça, a hole in a quarry and, now, the bombs and missiles that fall on Ukraine. In a novel work published in the prestigious magazine Nature, a group of researchers demonstrates how a seismological network designed to detect nuclear tests thousands of kilometers away captures the explosions of the war in Ukraine. And there are many more than those recognized by both sides.

He Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, pending entry into force because some countries that signed it have not yet ratified it, devised a surveillance system. Still incomplete, it is based on a network of seismic stations scattered around the planet to hunt down any country that does not comply. To do so, the participating states had to deploy a set of seismographs with a particular topology that made them capable of detecting a nuclear explosion no matter how deep or far away it was. Its data, like that of the rest of the networks, is sent to Vienna (Austria), headquarters of the new body, for signal analysis. The Ukrainian part, made up of 24 seismographs deployed in the form of a mesh with a separation of two kilometers between each pair, is located about 100 kilometers northwest of Kiev, near the town of Malyn. Hence her name, Malyn AKASG. In the past, it detected the six nuclear tests carried out by North Korea 7,000 km since 2006. It also captured the tremendous explosion in the port of Beirut (Lebanon) in the summer of 2020 and even meteorite impacts. But could they detect the bombs falling much closer?

More information

For what they post on Nature A group of experts in detecting ground disturbances, seismographs can be the perfect snitches in a war. There is a lot of noise in them and of that noise only a few sources can be detected at a distance. Muzzle blasts, when a projectile is fired, ballistic shock waves, or detonation upon impact release sufficient infrasonic energy, but only the latter is capable of generating detectable seismic energy.

Ben Dando is the head of the verification department of NORSAR, an independent Norwegian organization whose mission is to detect seismic disturbances, particularly if they are suspected of being nuclear tests. Dando, along with colleagues from this institution, the University of Oslo and the Ukrainian space agency, has analyzed everything captured by Malyn AKASG between February 24 (start of the war) and November 3, 2022. During that period, the The system captured 1,282 explosions in the three provinces, including Kiev Oblast, where the system’s sensitivity was highest. “Only in April, the number of declared events is approximately half of what we detected in the seismic data,” Dando says in an email.

“The number of declared events is approximately half of what we detect in the seismic data”

Seismicity graphs allow us to see the course of the war. The greatest concentration of explosions occurred in the initial months of the Russian offensive, between February and April. It was at the end of this month, when the Russians withdrew to the positions they now hold. Since then, the number of events has remained at one tenth or less of what it was at the beginning of the war. “We are constantly monitoring Ukraine and continue to detect explosions. However, the detection rate is not as high as when the invasion started, as most of the activity is now concentrated in south-eastern Ukraine, where we do not have as good coverage with the currently available data.”

The work shows how the seismicity caused by the explosions is concentrated in the cities. At least in this phase of the war, there are no large explosive charges on the front lines and there are ranged attacks against cities like kyiv, Chernigov, Bucha or Malyn itself. Except for the first three days of the invasion, the Malyn AKASG seismographs have consistently detected more events than declared by the parties.

The researchers also tried to determine the type of weapon and its explosive charge based on the seismic magnitude recorded. The problem is that the little that is known comes from nuclear explosions, very intense, yes, but produced thousands of kilometers away. In addition, for decades these tests have been carried out in depth, which complicates the comparison with superficial bursts. “Currently we cannot identify the exact type of ammunition used, but we hope that in the future this will be possible by seeing if different ammunition generates unique characteristic signals,” says Bando. However, he adds, “we can tell something about the relative size of the explosions and we know that different ammunition has different explosive yields. Most bombardments have an explosive power of around 10 kg, while larger missile attacks can have an explosive power of hundreds of kg.”

Spain also has its Malyn AKASG. It is located in Sonseca (Toledo) and like the Ukrainian one, it is a network of seismographs with a specific topography. Javier Fernández, from the national seismic network, dependent on the National Geographic Institute (IGN), explains it: “They are swarms of seismographs capable of detecting very distant signals and very low intensity.” To do so, the union of devices allows amplifying the signal and differentiating it from background noise.

In addition to earthquakes, the IGN seismographs, more than 100 stations throughout the country, they detected the eruption of the La Palma volcano in 2021, the explosion of a fireworks in Tui, in 2018, and even Iniesta’s goal in the 2010 World Cup. Also silence: “Noise has its own profile, the activity of the factories, the cars… during the confinement, the seismographs stopped recording that noise”, says the IGN researcher. Regarding the work, Fernández highlights that it can become a system to avoid propaganda and misinformation: “seismic data could become an additional layer of data against what they want to tell you.”

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.