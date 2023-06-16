Mexico is located in one of the areas with the highest seismic activity, since it is in the Pacific Ring of Fire, therefore it usually registers a certain number of earthquakes per day.

In fact, the National Seismological Service (SSN) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico has committed to keeping the population informed of any movement that occurs there.

seismicity report

According to reports made by the SSN, during June 16, 2023 there have been around 21 earthquakes in the country; however, of all these, there is one that reached the magnitude of 4.2 at 01:47, 35 km south of San Pedro Pochutla, a city located in the state of Oaxaca, near Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

These have been some of the earthquakes that have occurred during the day in Mexico:

EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 4.0 Loc. 52 km WEST of CINTALAPA, CHIS 06/16/23 04:22:06 Lat 16.67 Lon -94.21 Pf 118 km – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX) June 16, 2023

EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 4.2 Loc. 35 km SOUTH of S PEDRO POCHUTLA, OAX 06/16/23 01:47:25 Lat 15.43 Lon -96.43 Pf 8 km – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX) June 16, 2023

EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 4.1 Loc. 41 km SOUTH of S PEDRO POCHUTLA, OAX 06/16/23 01:20:29 Lat 15.37 Lon -96.50 Pf 15 km – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX) June 16, 2023

Strong earthquake in Mexico of magnitude 7.6 on the anniversary of the earthquakes

On September 19, 2022, Mexico suffered a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.6, one of the strongest in the last eight months, just on the anniversaries of the earthquakes of September 19, 1985 and 2017, considered the two most destructive in recent history.

In fact, the tremor was recorded minutes after the drill that took place this afternoon in that country.

The report of the National Seismological Service of Mexico confirmed that the 7.6 earthquake was recorded 59 kilometers south of Coalcoman, Michoacán, around 1:05 pm (local time), with a depth of 10 kilometers. Minutes before a preliminary report of magnitude 6.8 had been given.

