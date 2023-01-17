Morelia, Michoacán.- Mexico is a country with high seismic activity due to its location in the convergence zone of two tectonic plates, North America and Cocos. This means that there are a large number of earthquakes that occur throughout the country.

The National Seismological Service (SSN), operated by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), constantly publishes special reports on seismic activity in our country, highlighting weekly statistics. This article provides a summary of the earthquake records in Mexico during the year 2022.

During 2022, a total of 29,548 were registered earthquakes with epicenter in national territory.

The largest earthquakes occurred in Septemberwith an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 the September 19, with epicenter at 63 kilometers south of Coalcomán, Michoacán and a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 22, with an epicenter 84 kilometers also south of Coalcomán.

Other notable earthquakes occurred in November, with a magnitude 6.3 earthquake on November 4 with an epicenter 92 kilometers north of Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on November 22 with an epicenter 37 kilometers west of Vicente Guerrero, Baja California and a magnitude 6.0 earthquake on December 11 with an epicenter 10 kilometers southwest of Tecpan, Guerrero.

In terms of distribution of earthquakes per month, November was the month with the most earthquakes, with 3,165 registered earthquakes. Other months with high seismic activity included January (2,462 earthquakes), February (2,369 earthquakes), March (2,190 earthquakes), April (2,356 earthquakes), May (2,263 earthquakes), June (2,335 earthquakes), July (2,227 earthquakes), August (1,880 earthquakes) and September (2,692 earthquakes).

Where are there more earthquakes in Mexico?

Regarding the distribution of epicenters by state, Oaxaca had the highest percentage with 29%followed by Guerrero with 17%, the Gulf of California region with 15%, Michoacán with 13%, Chiapas with 10%, Jalisco with 6%, Colima with 5%, others with 3% and Veracruz with 2%.

It is important to mention that although Mexico is a highly seismic country, the figures provided are only a small sample of the number of earthquakes that occur in the country.