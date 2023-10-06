The Labor Party has wrested a constituency in the south of Glasgow from the Scottish National Party (SNP), with a margin of advantage that predicts a good result for the main opposition party in the 2024 general election. Labor needs to regain seats in Scotland to end 13 years of Conservative governments.

The election of a new MP in Rutherglen and Hamilton West is the first caused in Scottish history by the procedure of voters rejecting whoever occupies the seat. 15% of voters supported the dismissal of the independence activist Margaret Ferrier, for failure to comply with the physical isolation rules to contain the Covid pandemic.

Labor’s Michael Shanks received 58.6% of the votes recorded on Thursday night, a 24% increase on what the Labor candidate received in 2019. The SNP drops 16.7%, with the Conservatives losing the deposit they candidates must submit to stand for election (577 euros). They obtained 3.9% of the vote, below the 5% threshold.

The Labor leader, Keir Starmer, copied his colleague in Scotland, Anas Sarwar, the adjective “seismic” to describe what happened. He blames it in part on the tactical vote of unionist voters, who give their ballot to the favorite to unseat the independentists. Participation, 37.2%, is very low but common in elections to replace a deputy.

Labor won a single Scottish seat in the 2019 election, confirming the disappearance of a historic electoral base in the last decade. The question is whether the independence crisis – with the SNP changing leaders and being investigated for possible fraud in its finances and the movement divided over strategies for holding a new referendum – will give Labor a significant return in votes and seats.

The Labor Party will begin its annual conference this weekend in Liverpool. Starmer is expected to advance ideas from the 2024 election manifesto, to respond to those aired on Wednesday by Conservative leader Rishi Sunak. Recovering seats in Scotland is good news for the left-wing party, to whom the YouGov firm has given advantages between 21 and 16 points in voting intention in the last two weeks.