The southeast of Turkey registered this Wednesday a new earthquake of 4.8 degrees after the strong earthquakes that devastated 11 provinces on February 6, causing at least 45,890 deaths.

The new tremor occurred in the city of Antioch, capital of Hatay province, one of the most devastated by earthquakes, reported the Kandilli Observatory and the Seismic Research Institute (Koeri, for its acronym in Turkish).

Turkey’s emergency agency Afad warned hours before that the ground was continuing to shake in the vast affected region, calling the more than 11,020 aftershocks and other quakes that followed the first tremors a “seismic storm.”

In a statement published last midnight, the Afad raised to 45,890 the official number of lifeless bodies recovered so far from the rubble.

Almost two million (1,971,589) is the official number of people who have been evacuated from the region.

More than 108,000 people were injured in Turkey due to the earthquake and subsequent strong aftershocks, leading millions of people to live in tents or seek new residence in other cities.

On the other hand, more than 160,000 Turkish buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or suffered heavy damage in the disaster, the worst in the country’s modern history.

Survivors call for international help after the tragedy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to rebuild the destroyed buildings within a year and has asked the population to try to avoid displacement.

“Take care of your city, never permanently leave your ancestral homeland. We will improve all the destroyed houses,” he asked.

In addition to almost 360,000 tents shipped to the areas, 332 “container cities” have been set up and another 162 are under construction as debris removal continues.

