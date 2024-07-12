Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 14:04

The Norwegian seismic company TGS has been engaged in research on the Brazilian Equatorial Margin since July of last year. The objective, says TGS’s country manager in Brazil, João Corrêa, is to gather information to help authorize exploration in this new frontier. The first surveys were carried out in the coveted Foz do Amazonas basin, or Amapá Águas Profundas, as Corrêa claims, and the Potiguar basin. Work will soon begin in the Pará-Maranhão basin, which already has a license from Ibama, and in Barreirinhas.

“In all the basins (of the Equatorial Margin) we have found signs of oil. There is already production in the Potiguar basin, there is gas in the Pará-Maranhão basin. But no commercial discoveries have been made in any of these basins. We are in a major battle to free up the Equatorial Margin,” said Corrêa, highlighting that the more data we have, the greater the chances of the region being explored.

After 2D surveys, TGS is now moving on to 3D, a more precise study that requires significant resources. The executive emphasizes that, as in the Campos and Santos basins, the largest discoveries on the Equatorial Margin should be made in ultra-deep waters, where 3D surveys helped discover the pre-salt layer.

With investments of US$ 12.5 million planned for this year and 2025, TGS is making an initial “x-ray” of the most likely locations of geological formations with oil or gas reservoirs, which will be delivered to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), to help delimit the blocks that will be offered at auctions. After the auctions, TGS sells the data to the winning companies. According to Corrêa, for the first time the agency has anticipated the areas it intends to offer to the market, which he considers “a paradigm shift”.

“Until now, the work done by the ANP’s Superintendence of Geological and Economic Assessment (SAG) was secret. The release of the 2025 calendar, which basins will be studied and which areas will be submitted to the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE), was a milestone for the seismic industry. This means that we, who are selling our country, are selling it in a good way as a place for investment,” he explained, emphasizing that after the auctions, statements are expected from the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) and the MMA (Ministry of the Environment) that there will be legal certainty for the investments.

On Thursday, the 11th, the ANP announced that the Equatorial Margin, including the Foz do Amazonas basin, the target of intense debate about environmental viability, was among the agency’s priorities for 2025.

According to Corrêa, when he mentioned possible new auctions in the Equatorial Margin, the perception is that the long-awaited license for exploration in the region will at some point be granted by Ibama, an agency that is currently on strike and that denied Petrobras a license to conduct its first drilling in the area last year. The executive supports the environmental agency’s move, noting that it is necessary to strengthen the staff, not only in terms of volume, but also with better salaries.

“Our eyes are on that (Ibama). There is a stalemate in the government, several ministries are affected by the strike, but Ibama is doing what it can, it has to look at this seriously, restructure its staff, and pay them better,” said Corrêa, informing that only 45 Ibama employees are responsible for evaluating requests for seismic, drilling, and production in the sector.