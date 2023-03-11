The seismic alert issued from cell phone it will be ready soon, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported this Friday.

“A lot of work has been done with the Government of Mexico and the secretary Rosa Icela, which she assumed as something important, this that the alarm came on cell phones, is something that will be ready very soon, the seismic alert“Sheinbaum said.

There will be a drill on the third Wednesday in April.

“People have also asked us that the other drill is not on September 19, we have already raised it with the Federal Civil Protection Coordination and for now it is April 19,” he said.

Among the citizen requests, there is also issuing the call to the drill with a different sound from the seismic alarm, while specialists emphasize that it must be called as if it were an earthquake, an issue that the experts will resolve, Sheinbaum said.