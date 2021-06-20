Notimex

Mexico City / 06.20.2021 19:00:00

The Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center (C5) From Mexico City account with a speaker system in all city halls, which are used to inform about high-risk incidents and the shouting of missing people, but mainly to issue the seismic alert.

Occasionally, the C5 tests the speakers to verify their effectiveness, with the message: “Audio Test”; however, incidents have occurred in which the seismic alert is activated, without any earthquake that warrants it.

According to the general coordinator of the C5, Juan Manuel García Ortegón, announced that the anomalies that could appear during the sound tests are the following:

That the message is not played on the speaker

Keep the message volume low

That the clarity of the message is not adequate

We tell you as you may report if you detect A fail during the proof:

Call Locatel

Dial the phone 56581111.

Provide the pole’s identification number, which is located above the emergency button.

By Twitter

Look for the @ C5_CDMX and @locatel_mx accounts.

Tweet the bug report and post ID number directly to the accounts.

How is the seismic alert activated?

According to the Mexican Seismic Alert System (Sasmex), this entity is in charge of detecting earthquakes through its sensors, which have unique technology and are available 24 hours a day.

The C5 takes the Sasmex signal and relays it through the speakers in Mexico City.

Therefore, he indicated that false alerts are the responsibility of C5, not Sasmex.

FLC