The State Coordination of Civil Protection (CEPC) evacuated more than 1,500 people after that registered an earthquake of 4.8 degrees on the Richter scale in San Luis Potosí.

The telluric movement was recorded at 12:01 p.m. this Monday, with epicenter in GuadalcázaIt was 71 kilometers northeast of Cerritos and a depth of 5 kilometers.

The earthquake, according to the CEPC, was felt in the potosina capital in some buildings, so they had to evacuate around 1500 people and apply security protocols.

The corporation pointed out that so far there are no records of affectations in the capital of San Luis Potosí or in the municipalities of the Altiplano and Central areaswhere the telluric movement was also perceived.

The general director of the unit, Mauricio Ordaz Flores, detailed the number of people who were evacuated from various buildings.

Epicenter of the earthquake according to the SSN

On Venustiano Carranza avenue, in the Puga Building, 480 people were evacuated; from the La Madrid building, 160 people; from the M building, another 130 people and from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), 330 people.

Likewise, the CEPC carried out a tour in Plaza San Luis, where the sensation of telluric movement was reported, where there were 300 people, without major affectations; while in Plaza Alttus, another 150 people were evacuated.

It should be noted that despite the fact that San Luis Potosí has ​​not been known as a seismic zone, so far this year, 30 earthquakes have been registered, most with their epicenter in the municipality of Guadalcázar.

Therefore, just in 2022 the State Seismological Network was established, which has perceived the earthquakes registered in San Luis Potosí.