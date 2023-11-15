Seismic activity continues near Grindavík, in southwestern Iceland, where from midnight to 6 a.m. (Colombian time) this Wednesday 800 earthquakes had been recorded, while the increase in sulfur dioxide (SO2) levels measured in the atmosphere suggests that it is approaching the surface.



Most of the earthquakes were recorded in the middle of the volcanic dyke in Sundhnúk at a depth of between 3 and 5 kilometersThe Icelandic Meteorological Office reported in its latest report, which highlights that the activity has remained “constant” since last Friday.

Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported that two of the earthquakes recorded since midnight were of a magnitude greater than 2 and that the activity is comparable to that recorded in the last 24 hoursbut the tremors are much smaller, for example, than on the 11th.

The southwestern town of Grindavik, home to about 4,000 people, was evacuated in the early hours of November 11.

The crack detected in Grindavík continues to widen and move, RUV noted. Benedikt Ófeigsson, from the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), had pointed out yesterday that it is likely that the magma under Grindavík has come very close to the surface, possibly about 500 meters, and specified that the increase in SO2 levels measured in the atmosphere is evidence of their proximity.

“SO2 is not released from the magma until very close to the surface. Only in the upper kilometer,” he said, quoted by RUV.

This increase in sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere led Grindavík authorities to evacuate the city yesterday while some residents recovered some of their belongings.although it is expected that another group of people will be able to access it today.

The Blue Lagoon near the town of Grindavik on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.

“The probability of an eruption is still considered high. In the case of an eruption, the most likely location is the volcanic dam,” the IMO said in a statement.

The Icelandic authorities have begun the construction of protective barriers against lava, 6 to 8 meters higharound the nearby Svartsengi power plant and the Blue Lagoon, the famous geothermal spa located in the area and whose closure has been extended until at least November 30.

Construction work could last between 30 and 40 days, reported the Icelandic digital media Visir.

