In the West it has the title of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid and the video is a full version that gives a good glimpse of what to expect from this production.

According to the schedule, its release in Japanese movie theaters will be on December 1. This film is a sequel to both the television anime of Seishun Buta Yarou as well as the two films that preceded it.

A central part of the film’s story is the sudden appearance of Mai Sakurajima as a girl.

That’s something that has her boyfriend, Sakuta Azusagawa, puzzled, since she should be the same age as him. It seems that it is another of the strange effects caused by the ‘adolescence syndrome’ in the series.

Fountain: Aniplex.

In the video of Seishun Buta Yarou wa Ransel Girl no Yume o Minai You can still see part of Sakuta’s past. For example, his sister asking to see his mother, or himself being imperceptible to his classmates.

The latter is something similar to what happened to Mai at the beginning of the series. In charge of this film is CloverWorks again. Several of the creatives from the TV anime and the other films also participate.

Sōichi Masui directs the film Seishun Buta Yarou wa Ransel Girl no Yume o Minaiwhile the scripts are written and supervised by Masahiro Yokotani.

Fountain: Aniplex.

As for the character design, it comes from Satomi Tamura, who also directs the animation. As for the cast of voice actors and actresses, it is the same as that handled so far in the series.

Apart from its release date for Japan, we only need to know when this film will be released in the West.

