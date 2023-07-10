













Seishun Buta Yarou Reveals That He Will Soon Enter The Final Arc Of His Story







Seishun Buta Yarou is a light novel series that currently has a manga, anime, and feature-length animation adaptation. Its light novel publication began in 2014 and now has 13 volumes.

the anime of Seishun Buta Yarou It was launched in 2018 and had thirteen chapters. Subsequently, his first film was released in 2019. Both were CloverWorks productions and were directed by Souchi Masui and scripted by Masahiro Yokotani.

Source: Clover Works

It should be noted that each of the manga adaptations have featured different artists.

Tsugumo Nanamiya drew him from 2015 to 2018.

Tsukumo Asakusa was in charge from 2018 to 2019.

Tsubaki Akina illustrated it from the year 2020 to 2022.

It seems that the beginning of the end of the interesting series has finally begun, soon we will have to say goodbye to Sakuta and Mai.

What will the new Seishun Buta Yarou movie be about?

“After a grueling month of December, Sakuta is fast approaching the end of his second year of high school. Since Mai is in third grade, they don’t have much time together before graduation. Meanwhile, her sister, Kaede, slowly but determinedly ventures back into the great outdoors. Just as she begins to find her footing, she announces her most ambitious goal to date: to attend her brother’s high school! Sakuta knows better than anyone how difficult this will be for Kaede, and he is willing to support her in any way she can. But he’s not sure if that’s what’s best for her…or what he really wants…”

Unfortunately, there is no release date for Latin America yet.

