It is what is known in Japan as Seishun Buta Yarou wa Ransel Girl no Yume o Minaiand which in English has the title of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid.

This film has its official premiere until the beginning of next month but had its preview on November 26 at the Shinjuku Wald 9 cinema in Tokyo.

This is not the first time that Aniplex advances the first minutes of a film Seishun Buta Yarou. He did the same in June 2023 with his predecessor, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out.

Only it wasn’t three but five minutes that many fans saw in advance. It’s a way to generate expectation and it may work. Other production companies have done the same and sometimes it is up to 10 or 15 minutes.

Fountain: Aniplex.

It is at the beginning of Seishun Buta Yarou wa Ransel Girl no Yume o Minai that Sakuta Azusagawa manages to run into the child version of his girlfriend, Mai Sakurajima, who is carrying a backpack on her back.

Of course, those who have read the original light novel have an advantage as to why this happened. The entire series is plagued by strange events and ‘powers’ that the protagonists never asked for but that manage to manifest themselves in more ways than one.

Seishun Buta Yarou wa Ransel Girl no Yume o Minai It will premiere in Japan on December 1, 2023. It is not yet known when both this film and the previous one will be available in the West.

Aniplex producing it in some way should ensure that it hits Crunchyroll at some point.

Fountain: Aniplex.

Especially since Aniplex and Crunchyroll are owned by Sony Entertainment. But so far there is no official announcement in this regard.

