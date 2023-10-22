













Seishun Buta Yarou releases new trailer for his next film | TierraGamer









This is how it not only showed a little more of what this animated film will offer to fans but also reconfirmed its release date for Japan.

According to plan, it will hit Japanese movie theaters on December 1, 2023. It still does not have a date for the West.

What is known is that, at least in English, this tape Seishun Buta Yarou should have the title Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid.

We recommend: Seishun Buta Yarou: This is what Mai Sakurajima looks like realistically thanks to an AI.

Like the television anime and the two previous films, the CloverWorks studio produces the animation.

The direction falls to Sōichi Masui, while the writing of the scripts as well as their supervision are to Masahiro Yokotani. As for the character design, it is the work of Satomi Tamura.

Fountain: Aniplex.

Tamura also directs the animation of the film Seishun Buta Yarou. As part of the publication of the new trailer, an illustration is available where you can see all the girls who appear in the series.

To promote this film, the cast of voice actors and actresses will attend a special presentation. This will serve as a preview of this film and will take place on November 26 at the Shinjuku Wald 9 cinema in the city of Tokyo.

It should be noted that there are no changes with respect to the cast. And as for the production team that participates in the film Seishun Buta Yarou It’s practically the same.

Fountain: Aniplex.

This guarantees continuity with all the work carried out. What remains pending is when this film, like its predecessor, will be available outside the country of the Rising Sun.

Being an Aniplex production, one might think that they will come to Crunchyroll in the future.

Apart from Seishun Buta Yarou We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)