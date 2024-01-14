













Seishun Buta Yarou presents its new season with this first preview | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This is the one enjoyed by fans who attended Japanese movie theaters to see the third film in the series, which had its premiere in early December 2023. More than a complete preview, it falls into the category of teaser due to the appearance that has.

What can be seen is very preliminary and it seems clear that CloverWorks, the studio in charge of the anime of Seishun Buta Yarou, is just starting his work. At the moment it is not known if this will be a television series, as many expect, or a movie.

We recommend: Seishun Buta Yarou will not only have a movie, but also a sequel.

But it will continue with the events of the first anime as well as the three animated films that followed. Likewise, a poster with Mai Sakurajima, star of the series, is available.

Fountain: CloverWorks.

Only this poster has nothing to do with the sequel to Seishun Buta Yarou but rather with the promotion of two exhibitions related to the franchise.

The first is Rascal Does Not Dream of School Memory -Aobuta Exhibition- and will take place from March 12 to 24 in Japan.

First it will be in Tokyo and then it will reach other cities such as Nagoya, Osaka and Kyoto. It will be followed by another larger one, Rascal Does Not Dream of Sugar Diary.

That will take place on April 7, 2024 in southern Kanagawa, which is also part of Tokyo. It is possible that during these March and April exhibitions there will be more details about the continuation of the series.

Fountain: CloverWorks.

Especially to clarify if this sequel to Seishun Buta Yarou It is a television anime with several episodes or actually one or more movies. As always, all that remains is to wait for this information to appear.

Apart from Seishun Buta Yarou We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)