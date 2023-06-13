













This is known in Japanese as Seishun Buta Yarou wa Ransel Girl no Yume o Minaiwhich in English would be Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid.

To attract the attention of the audience, the production shared a new poster through which it reveals that its launch will be in winter.

The first wave of MoviTicke Cards will go on sale on June 23; each package will include a folder that will be emblazoned with the poster artwork. These types of promotions are very common in the country of the Rising Sun.

In this art of Seishun Buta Yarou we can see the two main characters of the series. That is, Sakuta Azusagawa, who runs next to Mai Sakurajima, only it is a much younger version of her, almost a girl.

Fountain: CloverWorks.

Why does Mai look like this in this movie? Seishun Buta Yarou? The answer is in the ninth novel of the series, which is authored by Hajime Kamoshida.

So the only way to know is by reading this play or watching the movie.

But surely it is related to the syndrome of adolescence, which is the source of strange paranormal abilities or situations that defy logic and make things much more interesting.

In charge of directing this third film, as well as the second whose preview you can see at the beginning of this note, is the director Sōichi Masui, and again the CloverWorks studio is responsible.

As for the handling of the scripts and the composition, there is Masahiro Yokotani. Regarding the character design, Satomi Tamura participates again. That guarantees that this film has a beneficial continuity with respect to previous deliveries.

Fountain: CloverWorks.

What about the second movie in the series? Its premiere is precisely on June 23 in Japan, the day the pre-sale of the third begins.

This tape is not focused on Sakuta and Mai, but on the former’s sister, Kaede, who also suffered from adolescence syndrome.

Only in his case he created an alternate personality unleashed by the bullying or harassment he suffered. It still does not have a release date outside of Japan.

