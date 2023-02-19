E.F.Q. berlin Sunday, February 19, 2023, 12:24



Seipasa, a company specialized in the development, formulation and manufacture of bioinsecticides, biofungicides, biostimulants and fertilizers, presents Furity, a patented, innovative and revolutionary technology that the company has applied in the development and formulation of the microbiological fungicide Fungisei.

The product, which is in the launch phase in Spain after obtaining the phytosanitary registration from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, is also present in other international markets such as Portugal, France, Turkey, Mexico, the United States, Peru, Morocco or the Ivory Coast, where it is already commercialized and accumulates an extensive journey.

Fungisei is a microbiological fungicide developed from a strain of Bacillus subtilis of high efficacy and purity, and whose formulation is patented by Seipasa for the control of diseases such as botrytis, mildew, powdery mildew and mottling in a wide variety of crops. The product is certified for use in organic farming under UNE regulations. It is also suitable for application in biodynamic agriculture under the Demeter seal.

Fungisei is classified by the European Commission as a Low Risk product, which certifies its low impact in all facets of its use and application.