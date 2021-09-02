The tougher the competition gets with creating local content, it’s amazing to see how nostalgic programming remains the safest bet in this new era of streamers. That is precisely why the arrival of Seinfeld to Netflix in October is great news for many reasons: starting with the fact that a whole new generation will be able to see what the most ninis GenXers of all time did.

“Rumor has it that somewhere in the world, a Seinfeld episode is not being replayed right now,” Jerry told us in an interview years ago. Long before streaming came to America, and it was only on NBC affiliates. The issue of rights is complicated and changes by region; Sony, which does not have a streaming platform, had the rights to the series because it produced it for NBC at the time, ended its time with Hulu (Disney’s), and signed for the more than 180 chapters of the “show about nothing” hit the most popular platform, including Mexico.

Just as it was devastating to lose Friends (the friends returned to their parent company which is Warner and are therefore on HBO Max), this is the only series that can compete in popularity in the US market, and in the rest of the world not bad either. And there is another very particular thing that will be worth revisiting, particularly at this time: Seinfeld is the quintessential NY series before September 11, 2001, a date that changed the world, humor and geopolitics. Seeing those portraits of a world before political correctness will be a delightful respite now that the echoes of freer times still reverberate.

Susana Moscatel

Twitter: @ susana.moscatel