Peter Crombie, actor of the remembered series 'Seinfeld', died at the age of 71, on Wednesday, January 10, due to an illness. This unfortunate news was confirmed by his ex-wife. Nadine Kijner in an interview with TMZ. This fact shocked the actor's followers and colleagues.

On the other hand, Nadine Kijner He explained that the doctors tried to save the actor's life, but it was not enough.

What did Peter Crombie die from?

The actor Peter Crombie He died at the age of 71, on Wednesday, January 10. This was published by her ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, on her social networks. According to Kijner, the cause of her death was due to a rare illness, which the actor suffered from years ago and he did not give further details.

What films or series did Peter Crombie work on?

Peter Crombie He became noted in 1980 for his ability to play various roles. With a career that spans more than 35 productions, he has acted in famous series, such as 'Law and Order', 'Seven', 'House of Frankenstein' and 'NYPD Blue', demonstrating his talent in both humorous characters and those more sinister.

How did the news become public?

Nadine Kijner, ex-wife of Peter Crombie, shared a photograph of the two on her social networks when they got married. In addition, she dedicated some emotional words to the actor.

“He was the kindest, most loving, most generous and most thoughtful man. He was loved by everyone and never had anything bad to say about anyone,” Kijer said of her late ex-husband.