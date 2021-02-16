In Seine-Saint-Denis, several municipalities have decided to do without Doctolib or to limit the number of appointments available. And for good reason. The platform only deepens social inequalities. Humanity had already warned in its edition of February 9: Access to the vaccine is unjust and inequitable for a whole fringe of the population. First observation: the population of this department – one of the poorest in France -, and even more the elderly, is particularly affected by the digital divide. When the Covid vaccination was extended to those over 75, on January 18, the vaccination centers were filled with patients from Paris, more connected, but not from 93. In La Courneuve, for example, 80% of the vaccinated people do not live in the municipality.

The urgency is very real

To book an appointment, you must now go to three private platforms: Doctolib, Maiia and Keldoc. The only criterion: to be over 75 years old. We can therefore be vaccinated wherever there is room. Problem: Those who do not know or cannot use the Internet are excluded. Suddenly, the municipalities concerned innovate and manage as best they can. In Saint-Ouen, a number has been created in direct connection with the health center. The town hall also intends to create mobile teams with local caregivers to go and see the inhabitants. Stéphane Troussel, the president of the departmental council, had already put forward the idea of ​​telephone platforms, dedicated buses, or authorizing home helpers to vaccinate. Consequence: the prefect, dissatisfied, sent a letter to the mayors of the department. He is surprised not to see new vaccination slots on Doctolib. For their part, the mayors of Seine-Saint-Denis accuse the prefecture of not dealing with, or even amplifying the problem.

Faced with the sling, the prefecture has finally announced, last Monday, a series of measures for the most precarious and vulnerable people, including a dedicated center, in Bobigny, in connection with the regional health agency, the departmental council and Social Security. Because, second observation, the urgency is here very real. Seine-Saint-Denis combines several factors: obese people, diabetics, suffering from cardiovascular diseases are more numerous. Likewise, many here do not telework and find themselves overcrowded in their homes. These are all elements that increase the risks associated with Covid.