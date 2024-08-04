Claire Michel, who competed in the women’s triathlon on Wednesday, “is unfortunately ill and will have to withdraw from the competition,” the Belgian Olympic Committee and Federal Committee said in a statement.

The mixed triathlon competition is scheduled to take place on Monday, with the swimming competition also taking place in the Seine.

A decision on the mixed competition should be made early Monday morning, depending on the results of the water analyses.

The statement did not specify the type of Michelle’s illness, but it comes after concerns about the quality of the river’s water.

The men’s competition was postponed for 24 hours, along with several training sessions, because the Seine waters were not suitable for swimming.

In August 2023, a large portion of the triathlon tests were cancelled because the water quality did not meet European standards based on two types of faecal bacteria, E. coli and Enterococcus.

Days before the opening of the Olympic Games, the Socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and the president of the Olympic organizing committee, Tony Estanguet, took a dip in the river, under the eyes of the media, and were accompanied by many journalists and officials in the water.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the holding of the competitions in the Seine on the social networking site X on July 31, by publishing a message accompanied by a video of triathletes swimming in the river: “Thanks to a huge investment by the state, with Paris and Val-de-Marne, we have succeeded in four years in achieving what was impossible 100 years ago: the Seine is suitable for swimming.” It is a wonderful heritage for the population and “biodiversity.”