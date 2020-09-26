The Mesnil Gaillard garden is a hidden treasure in Sotteville-sur-Mer (Seine-Maritime). For ten years, Michèle and Patrice Laurent have been shaping and pampering it. While some flowers need special attention, others, like Pyrenean Aster, are much easier to grow. “We cut them at the end of the year, we make twigs out of them, we straw with them and it comes back on its own”, explains Michèle Laurent.

The garden was sculpted in the decor of a 16th century clos-hovel, on a 2 hectare plot. The couple of gardeners decided not to plant any more, so that the garden remains a natural space, a place that is used to recharge your batteries when you take care of it. “It hurts more nowhere, we think about what we are doing. We have lots of things in our head: music, images, colors of shapes”, rejoices Michèle Laurent. On the weekend of September 26 and 27, everyone can come and visit it like fifteen other gardens, as part of the “Green Hands of the Heart” operation, in Seine-Maritime and Eure.