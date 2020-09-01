It became a habit. To be able to enter their company, the 180 employees of the Fecampoise company of electric companies (SFEE) located in Saint-Léonard (Seine-Maritime) must appear in front of a camera which checks if they are wearing a mask, as well as their temperature. . A technology from Asia that was inexpensive and easy to install, which won over the boss Aymeric Legrand. Employees willingly comply.

This measure is reassuring. And it is not the only one. The company set up a health protocol in April and each employee benefits from a personal Covid-19 kit with masks, soap, gloves … Total cost: 100,000 euros almost, that the society takes charge without passing it on to its customers.





