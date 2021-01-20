A riot broke out on Wednesday, January 20 at the Mesnil-Amelot administrative detention center in Seine-et-Marne, franceinfo learned from a police source. The latter specifies that there are 70 rioters.

At 11:10 a.m. this Wednesday, a fire started in two buildings of the administrative detention center 3, the largest in France. These persons “revolt against the imposition of a PCR test. Their expulsion is conditional on the presentation of a recent negative test”, indicates on Twitter the Cimade, this association of active solidarity with migrants, refugees and people seeking asylum.

At 11:10 am, people detained at #CRA 3 of Mesnil-Amelot started a fire. Firefighters are on site, no injuries

They revolt against the imposition of a test #PCR, their #expulsion being conditioned on presentation of a recent negative test #CloseCRA – La Cimade (@lacimade) January 20, 2021

The fire was brought under control by firefighters around 12:30 p.m. There were two light injuries, said Cimade contacted by franceinfo. Several rioters were taken into custody. Their precise number was not immediately indicated.