Seinäjoki | Three people are required to be imprisoned for the Seinäjoki restaurant shooting

Police intends to demand that three people be imprisoned for the Saturday night restaurant shooting in Seinäjoki.

The matter is clear from the preliminary notice received on Tuesday by the District Court of Southern Ostrobothnia. The actual claim will be submitted to the district court later.

It is not yet clear from the advance notice on what basis the persons are required to be imprisoned.

A detention hearing will be held on Wednesday.

Saturday night in the shooting that took place, a total of five people were wounded, three of whom are seriously injured, according to the police. One of the wounded was a security guard.

According to the police, there were several dozen people in the restaurant at the time of the incident.

The shooting took place in the Härmän Häjy pub in the center of Seinäjoki.

The police have described the situation as “between several people into a firefightwhere shots have been fired from different directions”.

Police arrested a total of six people in the evening and at night after the incident, who according to the police are from out of town.

According to the police, several people had handguns with them, and they were probably brought to the restaurant hidden in their clothes.

The case is being investigated as at least attempted murder, a firearms offense and causing danger.

The criminal titles can be further specified.