Seinäjoki | The suspects in the restaurant shooting were previously unknown to the staff, says the owner

Seinäjokel restaurant In the shooting incident that took place at the pub Härmän Häjy over the weekend, people from outside the area, previously unknown to the bar staff, were involved, says the owner Marko Pirhonen For Helsingin Sanomat.

“It involved people who were completely unknown to us,” says Pirhonen.

At least five people were hit by bullets in the restaurant shooting that took place on Saturday night. According to the information provided by the police, the three wounded have serious injuries.

Outsiders were also injured in the shooting. One of the injured was a security guard.

According to the police, an argument had apparently arisen between two people who were in a group of about 7-8 people and they started shooting at each other. Both suspects are in police custody.

The police are supposed to inform more about the case in the afternoon.

Pub in Härmän Häjy has had a somewhat wild reputation in the public eye for years.

Pirhonen says he is surprised by such a reputation.

“It’s nonsense, you can check with the authorities,” says Pirhonen.

“We have been prisoners of our reputation for a long time, but this has never happened before.”

Pirhonen refused to comment further on the events before the police’s afternoon press conference and before he has had time to discuss the matter with his staff in more detail.

He says he doesn’t want to spread rumours. He himself was not present at the restaurant during the shooting incident.