Friday, October 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Seinäjoki | The housing company’s storage building caught fire, one person was seriously injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Seinäjoki | The housing company’s storage building caught fire, one person was seriously injured

The approximately 20-square-meter warehouse was completely destroyed in the fire.

One a person was seriously injured in a fire in Seinäjoki’s Katajalaakso early on Saturday, according to the South Ostrobothnia rescue service.

The fire had started in the storage building of the townhouse company located on Kivialhonkatu. The alarm came before two in the morning.

When the rescue service reached the scene, the fire was already in the full fire stage and threatened the neighboring terraced house.

The fire marshal on duty Joona Övermarkin according to the report, the spread of the fire was prevented, but the approximately 20-square-meter warehouse building was completely destroyed in the fire.

The injured person is a resident of the townhouse company, but according to Övermark, it is currently unclear what caused the resident to catch fire.

He suffered multiple burns and was hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

#Seinäjoki #housing #companys #storage #building #caught #fire #person #injured

See also  INSS pays installment of the 13th of retirees and pensioners this Monday
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia has developed a foam drone invisible to electronic warfare

Russia has developed a foam drone invisible to electronic warfare

Recommended

No Result
View All Result