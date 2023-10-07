Seinäjoki | The housing company’s storage building caught fire, one person was seriously injured

The approximately 20-square-meter warehouse was completely destroyed in the fire.

One a person was seriously injured in a fire in Seinäjoki’s Katajalaakso early on Saturday, according to the South Ostrobothnia rescue service.

The fire had started in the storage building of the townhouse company located on Kivialhonkatu. The alarm came before two in the morning.

When the rescue service reached the scene, the fire was already in the full fire stage and threatened the neighboring terraced house.

The fire marshal on duty Joona Övermarkin according to the report, the spread of the fire was prevented, but the approximately 20-square-meter warehouse building was completely destroyed in the fire.

The injured person is a resident of the townhouse company, but according to Övermark, it is currently unclear what caused the resident to catch fire.

He suffered multiple burns and was hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.