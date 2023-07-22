Seinäjoki | A motorist who hit almost 200 people veered off the road, two were seriously injured

The driver was driving nearly 200 kilometers per hour, and the car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Two a man was seriously injured in a car rollout on Seinäjoki early on Saturday morning, says the on-duty fire marshal of the Southern Ostrobothnia Rescue Service Santtu Lahma.

“The exit was due to the very high speed of the situation. The car had a speed of close to 200 kilometers per hour when it drove off the road in a gentle curve and hit a tree,” says Lahma.

The chase took place on Ruukintie. According to Lahma, the road was otherwise empty at the time of the accident.

The men in the car were seriously injured when they got out. At this stage, the authorities have no information on whether the car driver was intoxicated.

The police will inform more about the case later.