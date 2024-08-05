Seinäjoki | A fire broke out on the top floor of an apartment building – The fire spread to the roof structures, several units were on site

Seinäjoki|The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the apartment building and in the roof structures of the building. The fire did not cause any injuries.

5.8. 23:37

Seinäjoki a fire broke out in the center on Monday evening. The fire broke out on the balcony outside the apartments on the fifth floor of the apartment building on Kalevankatu and in the building’s roof structures.

The rescue service of Etelä Ostrobothnia was alerted about the fire around half past ten in the evening. Roof structures were still being extinguished after half past eleven, said the fire marshal on duty Matti Hietalahti.

According to Hietalahti, it is not known how many people were in the house at the time of the fire. After half past eleven on Monday evening, all the apartments had been inspected and were then empty.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The fire did not spread to the apartments and caused no injuries. It is a five-story apartment building with 25 apartments. There are commercial premises on the street level of the property.

Present was an eyewitness of HS Markus Alatalo said shortly before eleven in the evening that the atmosphere on Kalevankatu is calm. There were a few people there watching the fire extinguishing work.

“You can’t see smoke or anything. The firefighters have gone to the roof with a crane,” says Alatalo.

According to Fire Chief Hietalahti, the fire caused smoke damage to the property’s public spaces, and they required extensive cleaning.

“The stairwell is in poor condition [tulipalon jäljiltä]”, Hietalahti says.