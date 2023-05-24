A fire broke out in the peat production area of ​​Hangasneva on Wednesday evening. There is a lot of smoke from the fire, describes the chief on duty.

On Seinäjoki A difficult-to-extinguish fire is spreading in the peat production area of ​​Hangasneva. There is a lot of smoke from the fire, described the chief on duty Keijo Kangastie.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire at half past six on Wednesday evening.

At seven-thirty, the extinguishing work was still underway.

Fire is not large, but due to the gusty wind it has spread from the turf bed to the turf field, says Kangastie. In the field, the fire has spread over an area of ​​approximately 2–3 ares.

30 people are fighting the fire.

“Because of the wind, the fire must be brought under control quickly, that’s why there are many fire fighters.”

Kangastie estimates that the extinguishing work with the rear guards will last until late evening.

Hangasneva is located in the town of Seinäjoki in the area of ​​the former Ylistaro municipality.