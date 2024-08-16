Seinäjoki | A body was found in the home, the suspect in the death may have left Finland

Seinäjoki|Ostrobothnia’s police has presented the arrest of a person suspected of a crime in absentia in the district court of South Ostrobothnia.

Ostrobothnia on Wednesday, the police received information about a person who died in his home. During the investigation, the police immediately suspected that a crime was involved in the death, Ostrobothnia police informs.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. On Friday, the police have presented the arrest of a person suspected of a crime in absentia in the district court of Southern Ostrobothnia.

The police suspect that the suspect has left Finland.

The Ostrobothnia Police Department did not comment on the matter to HS citing investigative reasons. The police press release states that no further information will be released about the case for the time being, as the suspect is still at large.