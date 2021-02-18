After the controversy over the sexist statements of the previous president, Yoshiro Mori, a woman happens to occupy the highest position in the Olympic Committee. Seiko Hashimoto, a former athlete and a veteran of the Games, faces the position amid adversities from the Covid-19 pandemic, which could lead to a further postponement.

An unusual position for a woman in Japan, a conservative country where patriarchy rules society. Seiko Hashimoto is appointed as the new president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee, assuming the position after the resignation of the previous person in charge, Yoshiro Mori, due to the controversy over his sexist comments.

“My name is Seiko Hashimoto and I have been chosen as the new president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee. I assume the great responsibility of being the new president of the Committee. I am very motivated, “were Hashimoto’s words after the inauguration to replace Mori, after some embarrassing macho statements – about the role of women in meetings – that sparked protests in Japan and abroad.

Named after the sexist controversy of its predecessor

She was one of the only two women who made up the Japanese Executive. Hashimoto, 56, who was Minister of Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women in the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, knows the Olympics well and has participated as an athlete on up to seven occasions as an athlete in the skating category speed and speed cyclist. “I understand that my appointment is a factor related to the equality agenda,” he said, but he hopes to be able to compose a committee with a “reformist vision.”

HASHIMOTO Seiko has been elected as the new President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Read President Hashimoto’s remarks on her appointment at her first Executive Board meeting. https://t.co/yVehuiZEHa – # Tokyo2020 (@ Tokyo2020) February 18, 2021

During her career, she faced criticism for an alleged sexual harassment scandal after, in 2014, photographs were published in which she appeared hugging and kissing a skater 20 years her junior. The man said he had not been harassed by Hashimoto and apologized for the “misunderstanding”. “Both then and now, I deeply regret my behavior,” Hashimoto said at a press conference after being formally appointed to the position.

Japan’s Prime Minister Suga expressed his congratulations to Hashimoto: “As I said before, she participated in the Olympics seven times, so she has great passion for the Tokyo Games. She is determined to dedicate everything and make efforts to May the Games be successful. “

The main challenge of the Games is the Covid-19 pandemic

Last week the Tokyo 2020 executive board was formed, the games that were postponed for a year due to the pandemic. This Thursday, February 18, the decision was made for Hashimoto to take office. Mori’s departure was “hugely damaging from a preparation point of view,” said event vice president Toshiaki Endo, saying they had to make a quick decision.

But Hashimoto has several challenges in his new role with five months to go. The controversial future of gaming is marked by the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 80% of Japanese are opposed to the act or want to change the date, scheduled for July 23, for fear of a massive spread of the coronavirus. “The Tokyo Games, which are only five months away, must be held safely. But, above all, coronavirus prevention measures are the biggest and most important challenge,” acknowledged the leader.

Japan began vaccinating its citizens on Wednesday

“I want to make an effort to make the Tokyo Games a success,” Hashimoto reiterated, adding that he will spare no effort to guarantee security measures due to the pandemic, his “highest priority”, committing himself to holding a “safe Olympic Games.” so that the public and the athletes can enjoy the competitions safely.

Japan starts vaccination





Organizers have tried to quell concerns about biosecurity measures by publishing the rules and protocols that will be used during the games. On Wednesday, Japan began inoculating its population against Covid-19, but the effort comes late and faces the stigma that the Japanese have on vaccines, which will be difficult to achieve herd immunity before the Olympics.

The women’s world of sport celebrates the appointment

For its part, the world of sport has already ruled on the new appointment. Naomi Osaka, the three-time Japan Grand Slam winner, said she feels like “it’s really good because you’re moving forward, barriers are breaking down, especially for women.”

The Japanese tennis player welcomed Mori’s resignation last Friday: “I think for me, what it means is that there are a lot of things that I think people used to accept the things that used to be said, but you are seeing that the new generation it doesn’t tolerate a lot of things, “he told a conference in Australia.

The president of the Organizing Committee of @ Tokyo2020Yoshiro Mori was questioned about the shortage of women on the Japan Olympic Committee, his answer was “women never shut up and meetings would not end.” For these sexist comments tomorrow he will present his resignation. pic.twitter.com/v44UzRwyWD – They in Sports (@EllasDeporte) February 12, 2021

Japan ranks 121st out of 153 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2020, the worst ranking among advanced countries, scoring low on women’s economic participation and political empowerment. Activists and many ordinary women say that drastic changes are needed in the workplace and in politics.

“In Japan, when there is an issue related to gender equality, not many voices are heard, and even if there are some voices to improve the situation, they run out of strength and nothing changes,” said Momoko Nojo, one of the main activists who, after the sexist comments of the former president of the games, carried out an online campaign to remove him from office and raise awareness among the Japanese about structural machismo in all areas of society.

“It made me realize that this is a good opportunity to promote gender equality in Japan,” said Nojo, who calls for women to have a role “not just face-to-face” in the country’s decisions.

With Reuters and AFP