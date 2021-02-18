The former athlete and until today Japanese minister in charge of the Olympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto, has been appointed this Thursday as the new president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, after the resignation of the previous person in charge, Yoshiro Mori, due to the controversy he generated with statements of a sexist nature.

“I hope I can make some contribution (to the success of the Olympics) and for that reason I am here. In five months from now the Tokyo Games are going to be held and they have to be safe”, Hashimoto said at the beginning of the emergency meeting of the board of directors in which his appointment to lead the organization was approved.

The 56-year-old Japanese, who indicated that she wants to “give back what she has received” as an Olympic athlete, becomes the second woman to lead the organizing committee of an Olympic Games, after the Greek Gianna Angelopoulos in Athens 2004.

Hashimoto said in her first remarks after being appointed president that Leaving her post as minister has been “very difficult” and she advocated continuing to collaborate with her successor, Tamayo Marukawa (who already held the Olympic ministry before) and promptly address the management of anticovid measures for the Olympic event.

“I want to work closely with the national government and the organizations involved so that we can ensure that both the national and foreign public feel that these are going to be a really safe Olympic Games “Hashimoto said in this regard.

The former athlete, a bronze medalist in the 1,500 meters of speed skating at the 1992 Albertville Winter Games and who has competed in seven Olympic Games.. (winter and summer), said the organization is aware of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“In these circumstances some athletes will wonder whether it is appropriate to participate in the Games or not. I am sure it is challenging and difficult.” said the new president of Tokyo 2020, who was determined to win the trust of the participants, be they athletes, members of federations or the public.

“I will take advantage of my experiences as an athlete and as a minister” at the time of carrying out this new position, he added.

Hashimoto spoke about the event’s historic postponement to 2021, noting that his goals include “ensuring that the lessons we have experienced become a legacy. and a guide to Future Games “based on the Tokyo 2020 journey.

The arrival of Hashimoto to the presidency of Tokyo 2020 comes after the resignation on the 12th of his previous head, Yoshiro Mori, by the repercussion of some sexist comments.

Mori, 83, received a barrage of criticism after saying that holding meetings with women was difficult because they talk “too much”.

He said it during a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee (COJ) which precisely addressed its goal of increasing female representation on its board.

The statements, which were classified as contrary to the spirit by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), led to the resignation of hundreds of volunteers of the Games and caused unease among the sponsors of the event.

“I understand that my appointment is a factor related to the equality agenda”, Hashimoto said in this regard, who indicated that he hopes to be able to compose a committee with a reformist vision.

The Japanese, who until today served not only as minister of the Olympic Games, but also of Equality and Empowerment of women, He said that what Tokyo 2020 does as an organization in terms of the Government’s equality agenda “is very important”, although he acknowledged that the road at the national level in this matter is still long.