In Jeddah the McLaren has collected the first points of the season, a result that the Woking team can welcome with measured satisfaction. Happiness, of course, for an unexpected seventh place on the eve, but also bitterness, because the beginning of 2022 has hinted that for Lando NorrisDaniel Ricciardo and Andreas Seidl it will be a year of passion, in constant pursuit.

The car was born with many, too many problems and the German team principal himself warned the team not to make too many proclamations of rebirth after Gedda, a track that is well suited to the characteristics of the MCL36. Statements consistent with the latest, which reveal a certain awareness of the fate that awaits McLaren, at least for this season: “In the end, we have to accept that other teams did a better job than ours in winter. That’s why we are where we are. This is what we recognized fairly quickly within the team“, This is the consideration of the German according to what he reported The-Race. “It is very important to be clear about this and transform this frustration into energy to ascend as quickly as possible. The track also helped us in Jeddah (and also some episodes, for example the different retreats, ed). There is still a lot of work to be done, so there aren’t many positives in these terms. But if there are similar tracks, we can look forward and be competitive. If the circuit is slow, however, I am not very confident“.