The rise of the McLaren at the top of Formula 1 came to an abrupt halt this winter. Under the direction of Zak Brown and guide her to Andreas’ wall Seidl, the Woking team pulled out of the technical quagmire and took the podium among the manufacturers for the first time in eight years. And last year she also returned to victory: by doing it in a big way, with one double at Monza. But the British were unable to follow up on this great result: at the end of 2021 they gave way to Ferrari in the fight for third place, while this year they started with a totally wrong base. Progress in recent months has been seen, but almost only with Lando Norris. That Norris who in Hungary had surprised everyone between free practice and Saturday, but who in the race was relegated to seventh place.

Could anything better be achieved? Hard. If none of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes accuse problems, Norris is “condemned” to fight from seventh place down. Seidl, however, does not hide behind the strength of the opponents. For the German, the car expresses itself better on Saturday because on the flying lap it is easier to hide its limits: “Especially from the downforce point of view, of course, you can mask a lot with the grip of the tires on a single lap. But then, over the race distance, the lack of performance or downforce affects the tires. And I think that’s why you notice a greater gap on the race distance“, He confessed to the media. “In terms of pace, I think compared to Alpine, for example, we were strong in Hungary. We certainly did better at Hungaroring than Paul Ricard. This is also due to the developments that we have brought to Paul Ricard and subsequently optimized in terms of use, and to the learning of updates by the team. Now it is important go ahead and keep improving the carbecause if you notice the gaps on the lap, it is clear that the top teams have a much stronger car“.