The high temperatures recorded on the occasion of the Spanish Grand Prix made the sixth round of the world championship difficult for all the drivers on the track in Barcelona, ​​where the twenty participants competed in a 66-lap race in hellish heat. A real difficulty, therefore, but never at the levels of Lando Norriswho took part in the event with a tonsillitis found by McLaren doctors on the eve of departure.

Yet, despite this obvious physical disadvantage, the Briton still finished in eighth place, however, recovering from a position on the starting grid that had excluded him from the Top-10. A real feat that won the applause of many fans and colleagues, as well as the McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl. The German manager, interviewed at the end of the race, wanted to congratulate the British, underlining all his admiration: “Obviously, when you are not feeling well all weekend and your energy levels are low due to the tonsillitis he suffered from, it was a very demanding race, especially in these hot temperatures. – remarked Seidl – after the race he was pretty tired, but I would like to thank the excellent medical support within the team. Now we need to make sure he gets a good rest over the next four days before he leaves for Monaco. From the whole team, we can never thank him enough for having fought and for having demonstrated a great fighting spiritbecause in the end it allowed us to get these four points. “.

Formula 1, meanwhile, is ready to get back on track this weekend in the Principality of Monaco, where Seidl could also consider replacing Norris with another pilot. This choice will depend on the opinion of the medical staff from the Woking team: “It was great to see Lando’s commitment, but it’s also clear that we have a doctor involved in decisions like this – has explained – we would never put Lando’s health at risk, just to be clear on this point too. The doctor gave the green light and, after it was clear from Lando that he would try, we decided to do it. Now, with the treatment and the opportunity to rest for four days, I hope he feels fit for Monaco. We have several options in terms of emergency backup pilots ready, and we’ll pick one at short notice. It all also depends on availability – he concluded – because not all the boys are always available due to commitments in other competitions “.