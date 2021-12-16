The tension in the season finale between Red Bull and Mercedes for the world championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton led team principals Christian Horner and Toto Wolff to make statements that are certainly not a certificate of esteem for the Director of Competition Michael Masi. “We missed Charlie today”, Horner’s comment at the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Toto Wolff in addition to shouting “This is not right” in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix he repeated on several occasions that he did not consider it correct that some maneuvers by Max Verstappen had gone unpunished (for example the defense in Brazil on Hamilton which forced both drivers to go wide ).

The prices of Masi among the top teams are therefore not so high – even if at Red Bull they will certainly skyrocket after the improvised restart procedure that allowed Abu Dhabi to Verstappen to attack Hamilton to win the world title – but the Clerk of the Course is not as unpopular as one might think. Andreas Seidl, McLaren team principal, highlighted that the controversy that arose in a very high-tension season finale must not wipe out the good things done by Masi overall: “From our point of view, also with regard to what happened in Abu Dhabi, we can only applaud and acknowledge the great transparency of the Clerk of the Course – the words of Seidl reported by the English newspaper Autosport – also in previous years Masi has always been open to us and ready to collect any reports aimed at improving any situation. The polarized comments following what happened in Abu Dhabi I would not want them to report a distorted picture of reality. In my opinion, Masi’s approach towards all the teams is commendable. I find ungenerous the comments of those who believe that in the past the Race Direction was better than the current one. It was as good in the past as it is still good today. It should never be forgotten that being the Clerk of the Course is a really difficult role to fill “.