The 2022 It was one of the strangest years in recent history McLaren, especially for everything that happened off the track in the second half of the world championship: above all, the Piastri case, with the young Australian first announced by Alpine as the new rider for 2023 and subsequently intervening in person to deny the news, thanks the signing already occurred with McLaren. A long and complex story that was then resolved with Piastri’s effective move to Woking, home of a team that then said goodbye to its team principal Andreas Seidl, appointed new CEO at Sauber and replaced by the Italian Andrea Stella.

Furthermore, another key episode of the McLaren season focused around Seidl, this time linked to the figure of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, who in the 2023 he will give his cockpit to Piastri, in fact he was not reconfirmed due to his disappointing performances in the last season, such as to push him to accept the role of third driver in Red Bull, thus remaining away from the starting grid.

One moment, the one concerning the decision for the early termination of the contractwhich for Seidl was one of the most painful ever, as stated in an interview with gpfans.com: “Professionally, it definitely was one of the hardest things i have ever faced in my career – admitted the German – having these open and honest discussions with a great driver and a great man like Daniel has been difficult. Especially to tell him openly and honestly that we wanted to part ways sooner than we should. At the same time, they are very happy that we were able to do it together, with the transparency and open dialogue that we have always had, so that we can finish a season together with a great commitment from both sides to conclude in the best possible way. We still have a great relationship and can still go for dinner or a beer in the evening. This is very important to me because, in the end, despite all the complex technology that reigns in this sport, it’s still a human being.”