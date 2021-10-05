The 2022 Formula 1 calendar should be made official in mid-October, immediately after the next World Council, and Stefano Domenicali, on the occasion of an interview with Sky UK, said he wanted to keep 23 races to run, however, over a period of time narrower.

If this were to be confirmed, it is inevitable that the much-hated hat-tricks will also be present next year, but according to some rumors these could be diluted over the course of the season to avoid an excessive workload.

“The idea is to make sure that there is the right rhythm in the calendar – said Domenicali. but I can say right now that the next season will start in mid-March and will end in mid-November ”.

Despite the promise of a “right pace”, the prospect of more hat-trick matches on the calendar was not welcomed.

Andreas Seidl, for example, hopes that Formula 1 can find a good compromise to avoid that the team personnel are subjected to a demanding load of stress.

“I think it is important to wait for an official communication regarding next year’s calendar as there is conflicting information on this, and I don’t want to talk too much about it because it’s Stefano’s job, but we have a clear position on what we want for next year’s calendar. season”.

“Our position hasn’t changed and for us an ideal calendar has 20 races. 15 could be fixed events, while the remaining 5 could vary from season to season in order to explore new locations and new markets “.

“It is important that when planning these 20 events that the sustainability of the commitment for our staff is also taken into account. I believe Stefano is looking into all of this. We have faith in him and we are sure that he will find the right balance between the commercial interests and those of all those involved, including you media who are part of the circus ”.

“We are having a good dialogue with Stefano and with F1. We just have to wait for the calendar to be published to understand what the plans will be for next year ”.

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, during the team principals press conference Photo by: FIA Pool

Among the most critical of the triplets is certainly Gunther Steiner, but the Haas boss has admitted that the inclusion of these in the calendar will be necessary if Formula 1 is to maintain its 23-race plans.

“I think they have to introduce some hat-tricks but, like it or not, it’s part of our job and we can’t always decide.”

“We can make a comparison with what happens in concerts. For the people who work in this field, when a tour starts, they don’t come home for at least six months ”.

“I don’t know how many hat-tricks there will be next year, but we just have to face them as best we can because they are now part of our business”.