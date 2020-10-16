13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) In Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) To Kings XI Punjab Defeated by 8 wickets. In this match, RCB sent AB de Villiers to bat at number-6, due to which former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja jointly criticized this decision. Both said that RCB’s decision was beyond comprehension.

On Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, “Just like they send Nightwatchman in Test cricket, RCB sent Washington Sundar and Shivam Dubey as Knightwatchman before ABD in this match.” ABD’s record against the leg-spinner is not good, perhaps seeing that he was sent to bat at No. 6, but there is a lot of difference between T20 cricket and Test cricket and the figures are for the match analyst and not for the team. It seems that Virat Kohli was practicing for the day-night Test match to be held in Australia and hence sent ABD to bat at number-6.

Virat did such a dance on the ground, he could not control seeing laughter

At the same time, Jadeja also sounded harsh to the Virat and RCB team management for this decision. He said, “I am also very disappointed as a fan, you want to see Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers batting, so this decision is beyond comprehension.” Together, they both lashed out at the decision of Virat Kohli and team management. After the match, Virat said that ABD was sent to number-6, so that balance between right-handed and left-handed batsmen would remain. Virat himself also said that such decisions sometimes do not work. ABD were dismissed by just 2 runs, while Washington Sundar 13 and Shivam were dismissed by 23 runs.

KXIP vs RCB: Captain Kohli, seen disappointed by the defeat, said – the defeat due to this

Sehwag and Jadeja had predicted that RCB would score 200+. Both said that given the kind of start the team got, it should have been scored. RCB scored 171 for six wickets in 20 overs, in response, Kings XI Punjab won the match by scoring 177 runs for two wickets in 20 overs. Virat was the best scorer for RCB and scored 48 runs. While KL Rahul hit a knockout 61 and Chris Gayle scored 53 runs.