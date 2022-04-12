Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” announced the use of a new gene therapy for a three-year-old Emirati child suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Duchenne muscular dystrophy was later diagnosed with a very serious type of muscular dystrophy. After completing the diagnosis, the child was referred to the pediatric clinic at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City for life-changing treatment.

Dr. Omar Ismail, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said: “Thanks to the new treatments available in the city, such as the “Amondes 45″ treatment, we have succeeded in giving the child and his parents new hope…noting that this treatment is one of the most important vital innovations that will enhance the quality of life for many of children suffering from this neurological disease.” He added, “We at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City currently have four types of genetic therapies available to treat cases of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Therefore, parents should conduct regular examinations and tests when noticing any abnormalities in the child’s motor functions. This will help doctors determine the appropriate gene therapy for the child’s condition.” In Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, the latest treatments are available for pediatric patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other conditions of muscular dystrophy. The advanced health center of SEHA includes a group of specialized and qualified staff, in addition to the availability of the latest medical equipment.

Dr. Safaa Al-Mustafa, Acting Executive Director of SKMC, said: “SKMC continues to provide the latest innovative treatment options for children suffering from complex and serious medical conditions. With the support of our experienced team equipped with the best international qualifications and through the provision of the latest developments in therapies based on Genes We are working to set new standards of health care for children in the country.”

It is reported that Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes gradual weakness of the structural muscles in children. With the short life expectancy of the child, the modern “Amunides 45” treatment was introduced for the first time ever in the UAE at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City to treat the child after he was diagnosed with the disease.