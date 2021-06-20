The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” stressed the importance of parents’ attention to their children, and to avoid exposure to viruses, especially the virus that causes gastroenteritis, and to prevent it by ensuring hygiene at all times, especially hand hygiene, and the places that children use on a daily basis.

During the awareness campaign organized by Tawam Hospital, a SEHA facility, SEHA said that attention should be paid to gastroenteritis in children, especially at younger ages, where more symptoms and complications are expected, if this age group is infected with the virus.

Consultant and Head of the Department of General Pediatrics at Tawam Hospital, and Professor of Pediatrics at the College of Medicine at the United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Ammar Ibrahim Mahdi Al-Shibli, said that gastroenteritis is an infection that affects the digestive system, and its symptoms are diarrhea (which may be accompanied by blood in some cases), pain In the abdomen, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever, in addition to other symptoms related to dehydration such as loss of energy, lethargy and drowsiness, decreased urine output, dry mucous membranes, and the eyes become sunken with little or no tears when crying, and sometimes a decreased level of consciousness and other neurological signs

He added that gastroenteritis is usually caused by an infectious agent (usually viruses), and the most common virus in the world is Rota Virus. However, bacteria, parasites and fungi may also cause gastroenteritis, noting that gastroenteritis is common among Children because of the time it takes for the child’s immune system to mature, as most children suffer from viral infections, and these infections decrease after the first year as their immunity increases.

Dr. Ammar Al-Shibli explained that although gastroenteritis is common among children, it can be easily prevented and can usually be cured by treating dehydration through oral rehydration solution, and it can also be prevented by giving children the available vaccination against rotavirus, as studies have proven The effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing disease and reducing the severity of the disease.

Dr. Al-Shibli stressed the importance of good personal hygiene and washing hands regularly to prevent transmission of the disease, advising parents to take preventive measures to prevent their children from contracting gastroenteritis, and to ensure that children maintain good sterilization practices.

For his part, Consultant Pediatrician at Tawam Hospital and Assistant Professor at Emirates University, Dr. Abdullah Al Ameri, said that there is no specific treatment for gastroenteritis in children, and it is not recommended to take medications to stop or reduce the frequency of defecation because it may be harmful, and medications can only be used to reduce vomiting, This should be under medical supervision, noting that the most important thing in treating gastroenteritis is to replace the lost fluids (salts) from the child’s body, and this is mostly done orally, and sometimes fluids are given intravenously under medical supervision.



