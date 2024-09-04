Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

SEHA, a subsidiary of Pure Health, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the reopening of the outpatient department at Al Rahba Hospital, as part of its commitment to achieving community well-being and quality of life.

The clinic resumed operations in 2023 after being temporarily closed, to implement comprehensive improvement and renovation procedures for its facilities, in line with SEHA’s commitment to providing healthcare services according to the highest international quality standards.

The opening of the renovated outpatient clinics is an important step in SEHA’s ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare in Abu Dhabi, in line with the emirate’s strategy to create a world-leading healthcare system.

On this occasion, Saif Al Saksek, Director of Al Rahba Hospital, said: “At Al Rahba Hospital, we are committed to continuously investing in enhancing our patients’ experience for a better, healthier and happier life. Through our outpatient clinics, including Nutrition Clinics (ENT, Endocrinology, Family Clinic, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Ophthalmology and Cardiology), we are pleased to provide all segments of the community in Abu Dhabi with better, more convenient and faster access to high-quality healthcare in line with the emirate’s strategy to improve quality of life.”

He added: “Patient satisfaction is a top priority for us, and we are proud to provide them with the most advanced and highest quality healthcare. The new clinics are now ready to serve patients with professionalism that is in line with international standards and leading best practices.

The new clinics, located on the ground floor, provide patients with a more flexible and faster journey with a laboratory, radiology and pharmacy on the same floor.

The new operating rooms are equipped with the latest technology to ensure safe and high-quality procedures within the clinic.

The outpatient clinics offer a range of new services and treatments efficiently, with 12 clinics in one location, so patients can easily access different clinics and schedule appointments on the same day.

Clinics are open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Thursday and from 10am to 6pm Friday and Sunday.

Appointments are also accepted, while the clinics’ urgent care center continues to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

With the addition of the latest improvements, Al Rahba Hospital’s outpatient clinics will be able to serve approximately 300 patients daily, ensuring timely and comprehensive care is provided to all members of the community.

The reopening of outpatient clinics comes after the opening of several new clinics launched by SEHA in recent months as part of its efforts to provide easy access to healthcare for all.

With one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE, SEHA treats more than 5 million outpatients each year.

SEHA’s commitment to community well-being, demonstrated by the reopening of Al Rahba Hospital’s outpatient clinics, extends to various initiatives such as school programmes and community workshops.

SEHA works closely with local schools, organising events such as Pink October and healthy food campaigns throughout the year.

SEHA also cooperates with government agencies to promote its services at community events and provide support in the field of healthcare.

As a subsidiary of the Power Health Group, SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care in accordance with recognized international standards, thus providing the community with world-class healthcare.