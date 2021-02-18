Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA”, is keen to rehabilitate the girls of the Emirates, and prepare them for the appropriate preparation to provide women’s health care to female citizens and residents in the United Arab Emirates. Among the daughters of the Emirates, for which the “SEHA” has prepared the means to be a specialist in gynecology, Dr. Her homeland is through her work at the Corniche Hospital, one of the “SEHA” facilities.

Dr. Sheikha Al-Nuaimi joined SEHA in 2014, and is currently working as a resident physician in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi. She gained important experience in her field of work, and became a specialist in treating all pregnancies, pre-natal and postpartum care. . Dr. Sheikha Al-Nuaimi confirmed that the “SEHA” company provided her with the necessary support, and harnessed all the capabilities for her to be a qualified specialist in gynecology, as she provided her with the means to participate in many courses and conferences, to continue learning and gain experiences that qualify her to be a distinguished consultant and doctor in gynecology. As well as obtaining an Arab Board Certificate in Obstetrics and Gynecology, providing excellent care for Emirati women, and being able to lead a specialized women’s hospital in the UAE.

Dr. Sheikha Al-Nuaimi said: “SEHA is one of the best healthcare institutes in the region. It provides excellent patient care, and has highly qualified medical and technical personnel. ”

She added: During the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the Covid-19 virus, it treated patients infected with the virus, and provided them with the necessary health care.