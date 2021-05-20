The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), in coordination with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, announced the provision of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine against the “Covid-19” virus, in addition to the “Synopharma” vaccine in all health centers and national survey centers of the “SEHA” company. »In the Emirates of the country.

“Health” stated that the “Pfizer-Biontech” and “Sinopharm” vaccines are available in 46 centers in Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates, representing its health centers, in addition to the vaccination centers and national survey centers spread across the Emirates, and an appointment can be booked through the application of « Health »to be vaccinated.

The “SEHA” company stressed the importance of taking the vaccine to speed up the recovery process in the Emirates and immunize community members.

And she added that all members of society, aged 12 years and over, can receive the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, while the “Sinopharma” vaccine can be obtained for groups of 16 years and over.

Excluded from taking the vaccine are people infected with the “Covid-19” virus, participants in clinical trials of the “Covid-19” vaccine, pregnant women, those who received the vaccine outside the country, previous infected people after a medical evaluation, and people who had severe sensitivity to vaccines previously, or any of the Its components, and those infected with one of the diseases that are inconsistent with the vaccine, according to the medical evaluation.





