The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA”, the largest health care network in the UAE, in coordination and cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, announced the availability of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine against the “Covid-19” virus in addition to the “Sinopharma” vaccine in all health centers. And the national survey centers of the “SEHA” company in all the emirates of the country.

“Sehha” stated that the “Pfizer-Biontech” and “Synopharma” vaccine are available in 46 centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates, which represent its health centers, in addition to the vaccination centers and the national survey centers spread in all the emirates of the country. Obtaining vaccinations Book an appointment through the “Sehha” application to receive the vaccination.

The “SEHA” company stressed the importance of taking the vaccine against Covid-19 to speed up the recovery process in the UAE and immunize members of the community, noting that all members of the community aged 12 years and over can receive the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, while the “Sinopharm” vaccine is offered. Only for groups of 16 years and over.

Excluded from taking the vaccine are people infected with the Covid-19 virus, participants in clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine, pregnant women, who have received the vaccine outside the country, the previous patient after a medical evaluation, and people who have had severe allergies to vaccines previously or any of the components of the vaccines, and the patient With one of the diseases that are inconsistent with the vaccine, according to the medical evaluation